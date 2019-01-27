MEP Pavel Poc to lead Social Democrats in elections to EP

The Social Democrats have chosen MEP Pavel Poc to lead them in elections to the European Parliament. The junior party in the ruling minority coalition is aiming to defend its four seats in the European Parliament.

Party leader Jan Hamáček said the chosen candidates reflected the party’s policy priorities and emphasized gender equality.

Jan Hamáček has a strong change of getting re-elected party leader in the party’s election conference in March after winning support from the majority of the party’s regional branches in recent days.