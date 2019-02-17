MEP Dita Charanzová to head ANO ticket for European elections

Czech MEP Dita Charanzová has been chosen by the ANO party congress leadership and regions to head the party’s ticket for European elections this May.

Before being elected to the European Parliament in 2014 as an independent, she worked in the Czech diplomatic service for over a decade. During that time, she was posted for four years at the Permanent Representation of the Czech Republic to the EU.

In the European Parliament, Ms Charanzová is a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group.