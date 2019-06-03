MEP: Czech pair in Turkish prisons in good state

Two Czechs serving six-year jail terms in Turkey for cooperating with the Syrian Kurd militia YPG are in a good state, Czech MEP Tomáš Zdechovský, who visited them last week, told the Czech News Agency. Diplomats from the two countries are discussing the conditions and situations of Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas.

The pair were arrested on the border between Turkey and Iraq in November 2016 after Turkish officers found materials on them that they said proved the pair were involved with the YPG, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation. They are in prisons in different parts of Turkey.