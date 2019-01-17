Men’s group promotes seventh edition of Dry February

A Czech men’s group is planning to encourage reflection on the dangers of alcohol again this year with the seventh edition of Dry February. The director of the League of Open Men, Josef Petr, said the rules were simple – not one drop of alcohol for the whole of the month.

The group’s dedicated website offers tips on exercises and alternative non-alcoholic drinks, as well as advice from psychologists. Czechs rank among the top five nations in the world in terms of annual per capita consumption of pure alcohol.