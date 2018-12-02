Menorah lighting ceremony marks start of Chanukah

Daniela Lazarová
02-12-2018 updated
The Jewish community in Prague marked the beginning of Chanukah on Sunday by lighting the Menorah on Jan Palach square, just outside the historic Jewish Quarter of Prague.

The Menorah lighting ceremony was established in 2006 by one of Prague’s Jewish congregations. This year the Menorah is decorated with a Czech flag marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia.

 
 
 
 
 
