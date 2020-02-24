Mene Tekel festival gets underway on Monday

Mene Tekel, a week-long festival focused on the totalitarian regimes of the past, gets underway in Prague on Monday. The main theme of this year’s 14th edition of the festival is the memento of George Orwell.
Among the many festival events taking place in different parts of Prague is the premiere of the film Orwell Project or 2 + 2 = 4?.
The festival is organized by the civis association Art Without Barriers, the Czech Institute for the Study of Totalitarian regimes and the Confederation of Political Prisoners.
