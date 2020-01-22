Memorial service for Jaroslav Kubera to take place on February 3

A public memorial service for the chairman of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera, who died on Sunday at the age of 72, will take place on February 3 in the north Bohemian town of Teplice, where he served as a long-time mayor. Another farewell gathering is due to take place at Prague’s Rudolfinum on the same day. The funeral will be held for close friends and family only.

President Miloš Zeman on Wednesday set a date for a special election to fill Mr Kubera’s seat in the Senate, which will be held in the region of Teplice on March 27 and 28.