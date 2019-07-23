Members call time on Realists after three years

Members of The Realists have decided to dissolve the right-wing political grouping, their candidate in last year’s presidential elections, Jiří Hynek, told the Czech Press Agency. A group of founders last month recommended the voluntary breakup of the party.

The Realists were founded in 2016 by political scientist Petr Robejšek with the stated aim of defending national interests, security and the family.

The conservative party got just 0.7 percent of the vote in the last general elections, while Mr. Hynek received 1.23 percent in the first round of the 2018 presidential elections.