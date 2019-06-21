Medical marihuana: Czech MPs approve health insurance coverage levels

The Czech lower house of Parliament has approved a cabinet proposal that would see medical marihuana mostly covered by public health insurance.

According to the proposal, which will now go to the Senate, insurers would cover 90 percent of the cost of for medical marihuana per month on a maximum of 30 grams per patient.

MPs rejected an amendment by Pirate deputy Tomáš Vymazal to make the payment 100 percent and set the monthly limit at 180 grams.