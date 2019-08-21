Media: Zaorálek likely to be new Social Democrat nominee for culture minister

The former Social Democrat deputy chair Lubomír Zaorálek will likely become the new nominee of the Social Democratic Party for minister of culture, news sites Novinky and Seznam reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source from within the party’s leadership. Mr. Zaorálek has apparently agreed to the nomination.

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček has so far refused to comment on potential candidates. He plans to announce the Social Democrat nominee by Friday.

President Miloš Zeman, whose refusal to name the previous candidate Michal Šmarda led to many months of tensions within the ruling coalition, may be more likely to accept Mr. Zaorálek for the position, Czech media speculates, because he has already named him foreign minister in the past.

However, Mr. Zaorálek has since become a critic of the current Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and is seen by some to be a member of the Social Democrat wing seeking to exit the government coalition in which they are the junior partner.