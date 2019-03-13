Media tycoon Jaromír Soukup officially registers new political movement

Czech media and advertising tycoon Jaromír Soukup has formally registered a political movement bearing his name with the stated aim of “defending national interests against corrupt politicians and oligarchs”.
A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, which handles such requests, on Wednesday confirmed the registration of the movement, called List Jaromíra Soukupa.
Mr Soukup hosts a popular talk show on the private cable channel TV Barrandov, which he took over in 2012. Critics say it panders to voters of populist and extreme right-wing parties and politicians.
