Media owner and TV host Soukup announces plan to run for president

Media owner and television presenter Jaromír Soukup says he will stand in the next presidential elections in the Czech Republic. He made the announcement on his Barrandov channel on Monday.

At the start of the year Mr. Soukup revealed plans to start a political party, initially saying he intended to run in May’s elections to the European Parliament. However, he later said he would not stand himself.

The 50-year-old hosts a number of TV shows, including one in which he provides a forum for the current president, Miloš Zeman, every week.