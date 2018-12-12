Media: Minister against own officials' plan to ban animals from circuses

The minister of agriculture, Miroslav Toman, is opposed to a plan put forward by his own ministry to ban the training and parading of wild animals by circuses in the Czech Republic, iDnes.cz reported. A source close to Mr. Toman told the news website that the minister believes circuses would lose their meaning without animals and was angry when he found out about the proposal put forward by ministry officials.

Under a new plan being drafted by the ministry circuses would be removed from an animal welfare bill.

While animal rights activists support a ban on wild animals in circuses, the Chamber of Veterinarians last month questioned the need for a blanket prohibition.