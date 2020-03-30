Media expert: Coronavirus crisis highlights importance of public media

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of public media as a reliable communication tool, according to Jakub Macek, head of media studies at Brno’s Masaryk University.

According to a poll conducted by the institution 56 percent of Czechs rate Czech public television and Czech public radio as “reliable” or “absolutely reliable” and turn to them in times of crisis.

Ratings show that last weekend Czech public television had 38 percent of the viewer market. Macek said both public radio and television had proved their ability to respond quickly to a crisis to meet the needs of the public, not just in terms of information.

For instance Czech Television launched online school lessons for children almost as soon as schools closed and has now launched a new channel for the elderly who are mostly confined to their homes.