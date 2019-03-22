Measles outbreak on the rise with over 50 new cases reported this week

The amount of cases where people have contracted measles continues to rise in the Czech Republic. This week 57 patients were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease, the largest recorded rise in one week Czech Television reports. The overall number of cases has now risen to 366. More than a third of the diagnoses came from Prague, with the regions of Pardubice and Hradec Králové also registering a particularly large amount of new patients.

Due to the Europe wide nature of the measles outbreak and frequent travel within the continent, hygienists expect the disease to continue spreading.