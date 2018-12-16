Measles cases on the rise despite mandatory vaccinations

While last year 142 cases of measles were detected in the Czech Republic, already 182 cases had been detected as of December 4, according to the State Health Institute.

Doctors warn that although it is mandatory to vaccinate children against measles, many are not. The disease is preventable through two doses of a safe and effective vaccine.

The highly contagious, airborne disease experienced an unpresented resurgence in 2017 in the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean and Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

It can cause debilitating or fatal complications, including encephalitis (an infection that leads to swelling of the brain), severe diarrhoea and dehydration, pneumonia, ear infections and permanent vision loss.