Mayors call on government to halt Danube-Oder-Elbe waterway project

Mayors from 56 municipalities in the regions of Přerov, Olomouc and Nový Jičín have called on the government to suspend decision-making concerning the Danube-Oder-Elbe waterway project.

Senator Jitka Seitlová told reporters on Friday that a feasibility study on the project is to be presented to the government in the autumn.

The project worth over 580 billion crowns plans to further develop the network of European waterways and open routes for Czechia to three seas.

The mayors want the preparation process to be halted until there is proof that it will benefit the region as well as the whole country.