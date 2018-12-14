Mayors and Independents’ leader Gazdík to vacate his post

The head of the party of Mayors and Independents Petr Gazdík has confirmed his intention to leave his post at the head of the party in order to make way for change.

Gazdík, who founded the party in 2009, said it needed a change-of-guard and a new vision. He said he would push for the party’s conference in April of next year to elect a new leadership.

According to the news site Aktualne.cz the party’s current first deputy Vít Rakušan is a hot candidate for the top post.