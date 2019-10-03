Mayor proposes naming Prague street after late Karel Gott

The mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, says a street or other public area in the city could be named after the popular Czech singer Karel Gott, who died this week. Mr. Hřib, who represents the Pirate Party, said he would put the idea to the rest of the coalition that runs the Czech capital. The authorities in Prague 5, where Karel Gott lived, have also discussed honouring him in this manner.

The singer was born in Plzeň but spent most of his life in Prague. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.