Mayor: Cooperation with Shanghai brought Prague little benefit

The mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, says cooperation with the Chinese city of Shanghai brought the Czech capital little benefit. He told the Czech News Agency it was at present more advantageous for Prague to work closely with the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, with which it signed a sister city agreement on Monday.
Shanghai, which previously had a similar partnership with Prague, responded to the new pact by saying it had cut all official ties to the Czech capital.
Prague originally came into conflict with Shanghai when the former’s leadership rejected a clause in the pair's sister city deal recognising Beijing’s One China policy.
