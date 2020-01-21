Mayor calls for new legislation after fire kills eight at psychiatric home

The mayor of a north Bohemian town where eight people died in a fire at a psychiatric home on Sunday has called for amendments to legislation to better protect patients and staff. Vejprty mayor Jitka Gavdunová told the newspaper Hospodářské noviny that clients at the Kavkaz home had attempted to set fires several times before the tragedy occurred. She said that under present regulations staff were not allowed to confiscate matches or cigarette lighters from clients and appealed to the government to introduce changes.
However the country’s ombudswoman, Anna Šabatová, said it was not possible to place restrictions on clients that were out of proportion to potential risks.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
“The only solution is political” – Organisers of major anti-government protests in Czechia announce plans for the future