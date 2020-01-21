Mayor calls for new legislation after fire kills eight at psychiatric home

The mayor of a north Bohemian town where eight people died in a fire at a psychiatric home on Sunday has called for amendments to legislation to better protect patients and staff. Vejprty mayor Jitka Gavdunová told the newspaper Hospodářské noviny that clients at the Kavkaz home had attempted to set fires several times before the tragedy occurred. She said that under present regulations staff were not allowed to confiscate matches or cigarette lighters from clients and appealed to the government to introduce changes.

However the country’s ombudswoman, Anna Šabatová, said it was not possible to place restrictions on clients that were out of proportion to potential risks.