May coldest on record since 1961

Ruth Fraňková
11-06-2019
This May was the coldest for the last 28 years with an average temperature for the month of 10.7 degrees Celsius, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute wrote on its website on Tuesday. In 2018, the average temperature for the month of May was 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature during the month was May 7, when temperatures dropped below zero at 150 measuring stations around the country.

 
 
 
 
 
