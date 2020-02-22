Matějská pouť funfair opens in Prague

The Czech Republic's biggest funfair Matějská pouť opens its gates at Prague’s exhibition grounds in Holešovice on Saturday. Originally a pilgrimage to the nearby church of St Matthew, the fair now offers some 115 attractions including a giant water slide, a 55-meter Ferris wheel, bumper cars and shooting galleries.
In the past years, the event attracted between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors annually. The highest attendance, over 215,000 visitors, was recorded in 2011.
