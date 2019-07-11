Masters of Rock festival gets underway in Vizovice

The 17th annual Masters of Rock festival, the biggest rock and metal event in the Czech Republic, gets underway in Vizovice in south Moravia on Thursday evening. Among the headliners of this year’s edition will be the British heavy rock band Uriah Heep, which returns to the festival after 12 years. The organizers expect over 20,000 visitors from all over the world.
Oldest cave paintings in Czech Republic discovered at Catherine Cave near Brno
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true