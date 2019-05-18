A mass in memory of Cardinal Josef Beran was celebrated at St.Vitus Cathedral on Saturday on the 50th anniversary of his death and the repatriation of his remains from the Vatican last year. The mass was celebrated by Prague Archbishop Cardinal Dominik Duka.

Cardinal Beran was a symbol of opposition to the Nazi and Communist regimes. When Pope Paul VI named Beran a cardinal, the communist authorities let him go to the ceremony in Rome but would not allow him to come home.

When he died on May 17, 1969, in enforced exile, the Pope had him buried in St Peter's Basilica, reserved almost exclusively for popes.

In January 2018, Pope Francis approved the repatriation of his remains and his final resting place is in the chapel of St. Agnes of Bohemia.