Masopust season now underway in Czech Republic

Masopust, or carnival, season is now underway in the Czech Republic. Masopust falls between two traditional fasting periods and is connected with feasting and colourful processions of people in costumes in the country’s cities, towns and villages.

The custom, which probably dates back to pre-Christian times on the territory of the Czech lands, begins with Three Kings’ Day on January 6 and concludes on Ash Wednesday, which this year falls on February 26.