Masopust celebrations culminating ahead of Ash Wednesday

Masopust (Mardi Gras) celebrations are culminating in many parts of the country ahead of Ash Wednesday.

The annual carnival in which people dress up in masks and costumes traditionally takes place between the Epiphany and Ash Wednesday, which falls on January 6th this year, when the pre-Easter forty day fast begins.

Although few Czechs observe the fast these days, the Masopust celebrations which were seen as the last chance to eat heartily and make merry for over a month, are extremely popular.