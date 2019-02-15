Mašín Brothers’ mother posthumously recognised as communist resistor

The Ministry of Defence has posthumously certified the mother of the Mašín brothers, who famously shot their way out of Czechoslovakia in 1953, as having actively participated in the resistance against communism.

Zdena Mašínová died in 1956 after several years of incarceration during which she was tortured and denied medical treatment by the secret police. She was also posthumously awarded the Order of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk a decade ago.