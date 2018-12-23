Masaryk’s return from exile in 1918 recreated in Prague

A reenactment of the return of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk from exile to Prague in 1918 culminated with the arrival of a historical train at the city’s Main Train Station. The train set off from Horní Dvořiště near the German border in South Bohemia and arrived in the capital on Saturday.
Participants dressed in period legionnaires uniforms welcomed the actor, Otakar Brousek, playing the founder and first president of Czechoslovakia at the event, which was attended by hundreds of people.
It was followed by a reenactment in front of the station of the speech Masaryk delivered on his arrival a century earlier and a theatre performance by the statue of St. Wenceslas on Wenceslas Square.
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April