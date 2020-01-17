Masaryk University researches set out on Antarctica expedition

Nine researchers from Brno’s Masaryk University set out on Friday on a two-month expedition to the Johan Gregor Mendel Polar Station on Antarctica’s James Ross Island. The 11-member international team, including climatologists and ecologists, will be studying the impacts of the climate change on icebergs and Arctic nature. The university-run station opened in 2006 and was named after the Moravian botanist Johann Gregor Mendel.

Another group of scientists will set off to the newly acquired polar base at Nelson Island in the South Shetlands at the end of January.