Martina Sáblíková wins fifth combined world championship title

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won her fifth combined world championship title in Calgary on Sunday. The long-distance specialist won the women’s final 5000-metre race in six minutes, 42 seconds, beating her own record set in 2011.
The 31-year-old Sáblíková beat her nearest rival Miho Tagaki into second place by around 20 seconds to secure the combined title.
