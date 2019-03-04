Martina Sáblíková wins fifth combined world championship title

04-03-2019
Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won her fifth combined world championship title in Calgary on Sunday. The long-distance specialist won the women’s final 5000-metre race in six minutes, 42 seconds, beating her own record set in 2011.

The 31-year-old Sáblíková beat her nearest rival Miho Tagaki into second place by around 20 seconds to secure the combined title.

 
 
 
 
