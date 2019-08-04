Marquez wins Czech Grand Prix in Brno

Marc Márquez of Spain won the Czech Grand Prix at the MotoGP in Brno on Sunday. The rider with the Repsol Honda team covered the Brno Circuit, which was shortened to 20 laps due to rain, in 39 minutes and 24 seconds.

The 26 year-old Spaniard finished two and a half seconds ahead of last year’s winner Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and has increased his lead over him to 63 points. Australian Jack Miller finished third.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Kornfeil came ninth in the Moto3 category.