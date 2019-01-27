Markéta Davidová takes silver at Biathlon World Cup

Twenty-two-year-old Czech hopeful Marketa Davidová took the silver at the Biathlon World Cup event in Antholz-Anterselva on Sunday, fresh from her first World Cup victory in the 7.5km sprint in Italy on Thursday.

The gold went to double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier who crossed the line in 35:32.8 minutes, 13.1 seconds ahead of Davidová. Dahlmeier's compatriot Vanessa Hinz took the bronze, 16.4 seconds behind the winner.