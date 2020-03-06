Markéta Davidová takes bronze in biathlon World Cup

The Czech Republic’s Markéta Davidová won the bronze medal in the women’s 7.5 kilometre sprint on the first day of the European biathlon championships in Nové Město na Moravě on Thursday evening. The 23-year-old Czech finished third with one penalty, 49.7 seconds behind the victorious Denise Herrmann of Germany.
The biathlon World Cup event in Nové Město na Moravě, which regularly attracts over 100,000 visitors, is taking place without spectators due to coronavirus threat.
