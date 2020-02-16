Marked rise seen in electric car users’ consumption of power

Electric car owners consumed considerably more energy from public charging stations in 2019 than in the previous year, the Czech News Agency reported. Market leader CEZ said it had recorded a year-on-year doubling in the amount of power used to fuel electric cars. Its customers “tanked up” on 1963.5 megawatt hours last year, which was the equivalent of the amount of power used by around 600 households.

CEZ said cars had been charged at its stations over 150,000 times in 2019. Three years ago the figure stood at only 36,000.