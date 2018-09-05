Marked churn seen in municipal election candidates

Around half of the 216,000 people standing in municipal elections around the Czech Republic in October did not stand four years ago, Czech Television reported. Data from the Czech Statistics Office shows that a large number of candidates who ran on the tickets of political parties last time out have chosen to instead stand as independents, the station said.
However, parties have also managed to attract people who didn’t run at all in 2014, with the highest numbers joining the candidate lists of ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Czech Pirate Party.
