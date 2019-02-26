Mario Vargas Llosa set for 2019 Book World Prague

Ian Willoughby
26-02-2019
The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa will be the special guest at this year’s edition of Book World Prague, which begins on May 9. The Nobel Prize-winning author is known for such novels as The Time of the Hero, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter and The Feast of the Ghost.

Other guests at the four-day book fair will include Bernardo Carvalho, Rodrigo Fresan, Alvaro Enrigue, David Unger and Mariana Enriquez, the organisers said on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
