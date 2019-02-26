Mario Vargas Llosa set for 2019 Book World Prague

The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa will be the special guest at this year’s edition of Book World Prague, which begins on May 9. The Nobel Prize-winning author is known for such novels as The Time of the Hero, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter and The Feast of the Ghost.

Other guests at the four-day book fair will include Bernardo Carvalho, Rodrigo Fresan, Alvaro Enrigue, David Unger and Mariana Enriquez, the organisers said on Tuesday.