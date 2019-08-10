Marie Bouzková makes WTA semi-finals in Toronto, faces Serena Williams

Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková has reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Toronto following a win against Simona Halep of Romania, who suffered from a heel injury.

The 21-year-old qualifier, ranked No 91, has gone six matches without dropping a set. Bouzková next faces the heavily favoured American star Serena Williams, the No. 10 seed, on Sunday.

Bouzková won the 2014 US Open girls’ singles title. She made her WTA debut the following year at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, where she lost in the first round. She made it to the second round of Wimbledon this year.

Her compatriot Karolína Plíšková, seeded No. 3, lost to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.