Marian Jurečka elected leader of Christian Democrats

Marián Jurečka has been elected chairman of the Christian Democrats at a party congress in Prague on Saturday. Mr Jurečka, former agriculture minister, received 205 out of 357 votes.

Unlike his main rival for the post, Jan Bartošek, the new chairman is reserved about possible cooperation with the current opposition parties and has not categorically ruled out collaboration with the ruling ANO party.

The outgoing leader of the Christian Democrats, Marek Výborný, who has been in the post for less than a year, has stepped down following his wife’s sudden death in late September.