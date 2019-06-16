Marian column supporters gather on Old Town Square

Members of the Association for the Renewal of the Marian Column gathered on Prague’s Old Town Square on Sunday, collecting signatures in support of rebuilding the structure that stood there until 1918.

On Saturday, sculptor Petr Váňa again attempted to start rebuilding the column, placing part of a balustrade in its original location. His first attempt was thwarted by the police on grounds that he did not have the required permit to close off part of the square. Mr. Váňa claims that he has planning permission for the column.

The original Marian column, built in 1650, was regarded by some as a symbol of Austrian rule and was torn down by an angry mob shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded.