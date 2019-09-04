Marhoul’s Painted Bird receives long ovations after Venice world premiere

The world premiere of The Painted Bird by Czech director Václav Marhoul received long ovations at the Venice International Film Festival, where it is in the main competition, on Tuesday evening. The premiere was attended by several of its stars, including Julian Sands, Stellan Skarsgard, Udo Kier and Barry Pepper. Its Czech lead Petr Kotlár appeared on the red carpet but did not watch the gruelling film in view of his young age.

While some critics reportedly walked out of a press screening, The Painted Bird has received positive reviews from such outlets as The Guardian and Variety.