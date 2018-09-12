Marek Šimandl appointed head of civilian intelligence agency

IT expert Marek Šimandl was appointed head of the country’s civilian intelligence agency on Wednesday. He replaces Jiří Šašek who was dismissed in May of this year following an audit into the service’s financial management.
Šimandl previously served as deputy head of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency where he was in charge of cyber security.
