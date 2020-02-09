Mardi Gras celebrations kick off in Prague

Masopust carnival processions – the Czech Mardi Gras celebrations – kicked off in Prague on Saturday with a flamboyant parade from Hradčany to Kampa Island.
Prague will offer several other Masopust celebrations in the coming days. The Karlín Maspust celebrations will take place on February 15, the Žižkov district has scheduled its celebrations for February 25 and the celebrations at Anděl in Prague 5 will be held on February 26.
