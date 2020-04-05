March unemplyment at 3 percent

Unemployment stayed at 3% in March despite restrictive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and showed no variations from normal in early April, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová said on Czech Television on Sunday.

The minister said the March figure was good news, but the month of April would be decisive in assessing the damage to the economy caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Trade unions have said that some 400,000-450,000 jobs are at risk. The government’s economic aid package envisages a kurzarbeit scheme for employers to try to prevent massive lay-offs.