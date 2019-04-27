Around ten thousand people joined a march for traditional family values in Prague on Saturday afternoon.
The march, which takes place every year, was organized by the association Movement for Life which propagates traditional family values and vehemently opposes abortion.
At one point demonstrators clashed with opponents from the association Kolektiv 115 which came out in defence of liberal values and women’s rights. One person was detained.
