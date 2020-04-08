Many parishes to hold online services during Easter

Up to a third of the parishes in the Catholic Archdiocese of Olomouc, which covers much of Moravia and parts of Eastern Bohemia, will organise special online services during Easter time, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Archbishopric’s spokesman.

Many Czech churches, including those outside of the Olomouc archdiocese, hold online masses that can be accessed via various types of social media, or on the Church’s radio and television stations.

Public masses have been on hold since the government instituted a series of coronavirus countermeasures that include bans on public gatherings and some rituals, such as the washing of feet performed by the priest on 12 selected individuals on Maundy Thursday.