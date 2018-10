An exhibition featuring the manuscript of Antonín Dvořák's famous Cello Concerto in B minor, gets underway at the Czech Centre in New York on Saturday. The unique score, the last work Dvořák composed in America, will be on display in the U.S. for the first time ever.

The exhibition, which was prepared in collaboration with the National Museum in Prague, Carnegie Hall Archives, and the Czech Ministries of of Foreign Affairs and Culture,will run at the Czech Centre's Gallery until November 9.