Mandatory service for medical students over

The government-ordered mandatory service for some medical students in state run hospitals, old age homes and emergency services ended on Monday, May 11th.

The compulsory character of the service stemmed from the state of emergency in the country, and concerned students in their last year of medical school who were asked to assist staff during the coronavirus crisis.

In reality many more than those addressed signed up to help on a voluntary basis in order to be useful and gain experience.

Altogether over 5,500 medical students from faculties around the country helped out, conducting blood tests, questioning patients in a pre-selection process and serving on info lines.