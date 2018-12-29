Man who held-up bank to be charged

The police will file charges against the twenty-eight year-old man who held nine hostages at gunpoint in a branch of the Unicredit bank in Příbram on Friday. He was disarmed by members of a rapid deployment force and arrested several hours later.
The man reportedly wanted to draw attention to his personal problems and had no intention of robbing the bank. If convicted he could face a sentence of between five and twelve years in prison.
