Man who held-up bank remanded in custody

The regional court in Příbram has ruled that the man who took several people hostage in a Příbram bank on Friday will be remanded in custody pending trial.

The twenty-eight-year-old man held nine hostages at gunpoint in a branch of the Unicredit bank. He was disarmed by members of a rapid deployment squad and arrested several hours later.

The man reportedly wanted to draw attention to his personal problems and had no intention of robbing the bank. If convicted he could face a sentence of between five and twelve years in prison.